<p>Bengaluru: Nissan Motor India on Wednesday announced the launch of the all-new seven-seater MPV, 'GRAVITE', at an introductory price of Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom).</p><p>"Inspired by India, Made in India, Made for India, the GRAVITE is the first product to roll out under Nissan Motor India's renewed product offensive — underlining the company's strengthened commitment and presence in India," the Japanese automaker said in a statement.</p><p>Accordingly, the GRAVITE has been "purpose-built to meet the evolving aspirations of Indian families, combining space, versatility, comfort and everyday practicality with a commanding road presence".</p><p>"The all-new Nissan GRAVITE is inspired by the diversity, scale and ambition of Indian families. Every detail from its modular seating to its commanding stance reflects how Indian customers live, travel and grow together. For us, GRAVITE is more than a product introduction. It is a promise that Nissan will continue to design, manufacture and invest in vehicles that truly resonate with India's mobility aspirations," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Saurabh Vatsa said.</p>