No on-ground segregation of 'Pure Veg Mode' fleet: Zomato CEO

A day after food delivery firm Zomato launched 'Pure Veg Mode' service, CEO Deepinder Goyal confirmed on his X handle that there will be no on-ground segregation of 'Pure Veg Mode' fleet, and both regular as well as vegetarians fleet will wear the colour red.

"While we are going to continue to have a fleet for vegetarians, we have decided to remove the on-ground segregation of this fleet on the ground using the colour green. All our riders — both our regular fleet, and our fleet for vegetarians, will wear the colour red," he said.

"This means that the fleet meant for vegetarian orders will not be identifiable on the ground (but will show on the app that your veg orders will be served by the veg only fleet)," he added.