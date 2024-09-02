No salary payment made to Sebi Chairperson Buch after retirement: ICICI Bank on Congress allegation

New Delhi: ICICI Bank on Monday said it has not paid any salary or granted ESOPs to Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch after her retirement on October 31, 2013, as alleged by the Congress.

Earlier in the day, the Congress alleged that Buch, who joined Sebi as a member in 2017 and subsequently became its chairperson, received Rs 16.8 crore from ICICI Bank as salary and other compensation.

"ICICI Bank or its group companies have not paid any salary or granted any ESOPs to Madhabi Puri Buch after her retirement, other than her retiral benefits. It may be noted that she had opted for superannuation with effect from October 31, 2013," the bank said in a statement.

During her employment with the ICICI Group, she received compensation in the form of salary, retiral benefits, bonus and ESOPs, in line with applicable policies, it added.