NoBroker using AI to solve customer complaints: Co-founder

Bengaluru: In the backdrop of increasing social media heat from dissatisfied customers, Proptech unicorn NoBroker’s co-founder Saurabh Garg said the company is working on the various issues and is leveraging artificial intelligence to solve complaints.
“This is a business in which people have different expectations and sometimes you will not be able to meet what they require. The number of positive customers overwhelms the number of negative complaints but there are negative complaints which we should solve, that is totally true,” Garg told DH in an exclusive interaction.
He also said that the Bengaluru-based startup aspires to go public in the medium-to-long term.
Nobroker, which built its growth on the back of a disruptive brokerage-free business model, shows a flurry of positive testimonials on its official social media channels.
However, a slightly advanced search query on online platforms such as microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), Indian Consumer Complaints Forum or Reddit, among others, reveals a barrage of critical posts against the Tiger Global-backed startup.
The complaints range from substandard service delivery to incomplete/misleading information, uninformed monetary deductions and unavailability of service managers leading to delays.
“Disappointed with Nobroker’s packers and movers service! My furniture got damaged, and despite waiting for a week, no compensation has been provided. Unacceptable service quality," X user Manju M Garhwal wrote in a February 1, 2024, post.
A post by a property owner on Indian Consumer Complaints Forum last month claimed that he was compelled by a NoBroker sales executive to buy a sellers support plan for Rs 16,000 to guarantee buyers for his property.
“He also convinced me that there are a lot of buyers in my area looking to buy a new house. I purchased the plan. After 20 days now, there is not even a single buyer who has visited my flat. The relationship manager tells me that buyers are interested in Thane area not Mumbai! This means NoBroker lied to me just for the purpose of selling their paid subscription,” the person wrote.
Amongst some other users who spoke to DH, the most pressing concern appeared to be issues pertaining to relationship managers. One of the three paid subscriptions packs for tenants on the platform promises contact details of up to 25 landlords, while making no mention of the fact that their queries may be be routed through mostly unavailable relationship managers, and initially they may not be able to talk directly to the homeowners.
Garg acknowledged issues tied to relationship managers (RM). “We have built a solution internally called CallZen. It records every conversation of the RM and uses AI to transcribe it. The effort is that wherever the RM is making a mistake, AI should be able to point it out, and we should be able to correct it,” he said, adding that escalations related to relationship managers are coming down.
NoBroker, which started operations in 2014, has since started offering financial services and other ancillary services such as assistance with rental agreements, painting and cleaning, packers and movers, rent payment, etc.
The pure play property segment contributes 50% of NoBroker’s overall revenues. The platform, which sees about 6 lakh new registrations every month, introduced an upward price revision across plans in 2022. Currently, about 5% of the total customers opt for paid subscription, Garg said.
With a strict ‘no ads’ policy, the company, which as per the latest available financials reported a 62.6% surge in losses for the financial year 2021-22, is banking on increased business flow to ring in profitability in the next 18 months, Garg said.