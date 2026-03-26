Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Nokia appoints India country business leader and manager

Together, the two leaders will steer Nokia’s presence and impact in India.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 15:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 March 2026, 15:04 IST
Business NewsNokiacompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us