<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nokia">Nokia</a> on Thursday announced the appointment of Samar Mittal as India Country Business Leader and Vibha Mehra as India Country Manager, effective April 1, 2026.<br><br>Samar Mittal will be responsible for executing Nokia’s go-to-market strategy in India and shaping its strategic direction with telecommunication providers, AI and cloud providers, and mission-critical enterprises. </p><p>He will focus on deepening relationships with Nokia’s strategic partners in India, capturing new growth opportunities, and aligning Nokia’s portfolio and execution with the evolving needs of the Indian market, Nokia said.<br><br>Vibha Mehra will lead and deepen Nokia’s strategic presence in the country. She will drive the company’s communications strategy, spearhead government relations, and strengthen external and public relations. </p>.Indian 5G user base to grow to 770 million by 2028: Nokia.<p>Prior to this appointment, Mittal served as Vice President at Nokia, where he most recently led the Cloud and Network Services business across the Middle East and Africa region.<br><br>Earlier, Mehra served as Vice President for Government Relations at Nokia, where she led the company’s geopolitics and government relations function across the Asia Pacific region.<br><br>Together, the two leaders will steer Nokia’s presence and impact in India. They will work closely to advance the company’s strategic priorities and contribute to its purpose of advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world, Nokia added.</p>