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Norway oil companies raise 2026-2027 investment outlook, survey shows

The country's biggest business sector ‌now expects to ‌invest 266 billion Norwegian crowns ($28.64 ‌billion) in 2026, up ‌from 255 billion seen in February, SSB said.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 06:48 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 06:48 IST
NorwayPetrol and Diesel

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