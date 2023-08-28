NSE's currency derivative segment sees transactions worth Rs 609 lakh crore in 15 years

"In the 15 years journey, close to 20 billion contracts worth Rs 609 trillion have transacted on the exchange,' the bourse said in a statement on Monday. In the last 10 years, the number of contracts traded has increased by 7 times from daily average contracts traded to 1.92 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) from 27 lakh in FY14. During the same period, turnover has risen by 3.4 times from a daily average turnover of Rs 41,400 crore in FY23 to Rs 12,000 crore in FY14.