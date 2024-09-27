NSIL, Malaysian firm tie up to enhance satellite capacity for DTH, broadcasting services

Bengaluru: NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) has entered an agreement with MEASAT Global Berhad (MEASAT), Malaysia’s premier satellite solutions provider, to provide satellite capacity for DTH and broadcasting sectors in India. The partnership was formalised during the recently concluded Bengaluru Space Expo 2024.

Under the new agreement, MEASAT will offer its MEASAT-3b and MEASAT-3d satellite capacity to the DTH operators and broadcasters, under provisions of the Indian Space Policy 2023, NSIL said on Friday.

NSIL, a Government of India company under the Department of Space and the commercial arm of ISRO, operates a fleet of 11 communication satellites that provide satellite capacity to various service providers in broadcasting, DTH, digital satellite news gathering (DSNG), very small aperture terminals (VSAT), in-flight and maritime communication (IFMC) and other domains.