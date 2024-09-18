NTPC Green Energy files for Rs 10,040 crore IPO

The IPO market in India is booming. So far this year, about 235 companies have raised more than Rs 71,954 crore ($8.6 billion), which already exceeds the total amount raised in 2023.

Nifty 50 index has hit record highs more than fifty times this year.

The filing also comes at a time when power producers are betting big on renewables and making pledges to expand their green energy capacities.

The Indian government is aiming to add at least 500 GW of clean energy by 2030 to reduce emissions.