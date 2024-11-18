Home
NTPC pays Rs 2,424 crore as dividend to shareholders

On October 24, the Board of Directors of NTPC approved the first interim dividend of Rs 2.50 on the face value of shares of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2024-25.
PTI
18 November 2024

18 November 2024
