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Nvidia acquisition of SchedMD sparks worry among AI specialists about software access

AI specialists have concerns about SchedMD acquisition. Nvidia's past acquisitions raised similar concerns, sources say.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 08:13 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 08:13 IST

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