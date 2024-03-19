Nvidia backs little-known upstart in India’s biggest AI bet yet

It’s a sultry March evening in the suburbs of Mumbai and a group of men hovers anxiously at the back gate of a startup called Yotta Data Services. They pace, pause and fret. It’s approaching midnight, 10 hours late, when a truck pulls up with the precious cargo they’ve been waiting for: semiconductors from Nvidia Corp.

The company’s products are so coveted because they’re essential for the development of artificial intelligence, the technology that’s set off a frenzy in industries around the world. While companies like OpenAI and Google have poured billions of dollars into such chips in the US, Yotta is making India’s largest bet yet on the promise of AI.

Sunil Gupta, chief executive officer and co-founder, has gotten a jump on the country’s better-known technology players and conglomerates in part because of the relationship he’s forged with Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s celebrity CEO. Yotta is expected to feature at Nvidia’s developer conference Monday in California, an early example of the potential for AI in markets beyond the US.