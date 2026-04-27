<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nvidiahttps://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nvidia">Nvidia Graphics Private Limited</a> has leased 7,60,000 sq ft area at Bagmane Capital, Mahadevapura, with a total lease value of Rs 1,230 crore over 10 years.</p><p>According to Propstack, a real estate data, analytics and workflow solutions platform, Nvidia is signalling that Bengaluru will be a primary engine for its global R&D and semiconductor growth.</p><p>With 15 per cent escalation every three years, the company will be paying a monthly rent of Rs 8.59 crore (Rs 113 per sq ft).</p><p>The company leases a large space spread across 12 floors and this helps them scale operations.</p>.Amazon Now expands to 100 cities with over 1,000 micro-fulfillment centres in India.<p>Raja Seetharaman, Co-founder, Propstack, mentioned that Nvidia’s decision to secure a massive 7.6 lakh sq ft facility in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india">Bengaluru</a> is a strong testament to India’s indispensable role in the global AI ecosystem. </p><p>Coming on the heels of Nvidia crossing the historic $5 trillion market cap milestone last Friday, this long-term commitment—entailing a total rental outflow of approximately Rs 1,230 crore over the next decade—clearly reflects the scale at which AI giants are expanding their R&D and engineering footprint in India, he said.</p><p>In 2024, at the company's AI Summit, founder and CEO Jensen Huang mentioned that India has an amazing natural resource in its IT and computer science expertise. </p>