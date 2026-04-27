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Nvidia leases 7.6 L sq ft office space in Bengaluru for Rs 8.59 crore monthly rent

The company leases a large space spread across 12 floors and this helps them scale operations.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 17:19 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 17:19 IST
Business NewsBengaluruNvidiacompaniesOffice space

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