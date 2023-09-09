NVIDIA partners with Jio, Tata to build AI infrastructure in India

As part of the two collaborations, NVIDIA will provide its GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip to the two companies, in addition to other technologies. Jio will maintain the AI cloud infrastructure and oversee customer engagement and access, while Tata Consultancy Services will utilise the AI infrastructure and capabilities to build and process generative AI applications. TCS will also upskill its 6,00,000-strong workforce leveraging the partnership.