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Nykaa sees fastest quarterly revenue growth in 3 years

Nykaa's beauty business⁠ is expected to post growth in the late-20% range in the ‌quarter, supported by improvement across categories.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 09:44 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 09:44 IST

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