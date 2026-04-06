<p>Indian fashion-to-beauty retailer Nykaa said on Monday it expects net revenue to grow in the late-20% range in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, its fastest in three years, led by improved fashion sales and steady demand in its beauty segment.</p><p>Shares rose as much as 3.9% to a more than three-week high.</p>.Meesho posts 12-fold jump in Q3 net loss to Rs 491 crore despite 31% revenue growth.<p>Here are more details:</p><p>The retailer said fourth-quarter consolidated net sales value (NSV) is expected grow in the early-30% range, while consolidated gross merchandise value (GMV) - the total monetary value of goods or services sold through the platform - is forecast to rise in the late-20% range.</p><p>Nykaa's beauty business is expected to post growth in the late-20% range in the quarter, supported by improvement across categories.</p><p>The fashion segment, which has seen a steady revival since the start of fiscal 2026, is expected to strengthen further in the fourth quarter.</p>.Swiggy, magicpin, Zomato see food delivery regain growth momentum in December quarter .<p>The company forecast late-20% GMV growth for the fashion vertical, with NSV growth tracking higher in the early-40% range.</p><p>For the full fiscal year, Nykaa expects net revenue to improve towards the upper end of the mid-20% range.</p><p>The retailer's Middle East exposure stands at below 1% of overall revenue and the company has not seen any material impact from the ongoing conflict.</p>