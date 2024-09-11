Ola Electric condemns arson incident at Kalburgi showroom

New Delhi: Ola Electric on Wednesday condemned the act of arson at its brand store in Kalburgi, Karnataka, by an alleged dissatisfied customer.

"There has been an incident of arson yesterday at one of our brand stores in Kalaburagi, Karnataka," the Bengaluru-based company said in a statement on Twitter.

The perpetrator of this violent act has been identified and an FIR has been lodged against the said individual in the concerned police station, it added.