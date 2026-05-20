Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Ola Electric logs Rs 265 crore revenue from operations in Q4

The company posted consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 2,253 crore for FY26, Ola Electric said in a statement.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 11:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 May 2026, 11:25 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsOla ElectricbusinessRevenueComapnies

Follow us on :

Follow Us