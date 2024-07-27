Ola Electric to launch IPO next week, valuation seen at around $4.4 bln

New Delhi: SoftBank-backed Ola Electric's IPO will open for retail subscription on Aug. 2, the Indian electric scooter maker said on Saturday, a stock offering that according to two sources will value the company between $4.2 billion to $4.4 billion.

The issue, which will open for institutional investors a day earlier on Thursday, will close for retail subscriptions on Aug. 6, the final IPO prospectus filing showed. Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal will offload 37.9 million shares in the IPO, around 20 per cent lower than estimated in the draft IPO prospectus.

Ola's expected valuation is about 18.5 per cent to 22 per cent lower than in its last funding round in September, which was led by Singapore's investment firm Temasek and valued the country's largest e-scooter maker at $5.4 billion.