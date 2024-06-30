Ola invests $100 mn on critical indigenisation of cell production

Bengaluru: With an eye on indigenisation of its cells, Ola Electric has pumped $100 million into building the phase-I of its 'Gigafactory', where besides producing lithium-ion batteries, in due course, it hopes to produce solid-state batteries. The company targets on having its vehicles use its home-grown batteries by early next year.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Ola’s chairman and managing director, Bhavish Aggarwal, said, “Will have our own cells within our scooters by early next year ... Our goal of doing cell[s] is that we can reduce dependency on imports as well as reduce the cost of EVs.”

Presently, Ola’s electric vehicles run on lithium-ion batteries imported from Korea, Japan, and China. The company has already started making 4860 batteries that have five times more energy than the presently used 2170 cells, but the products are only being deployed for testing. Aggarwal announced that the company was in the very early stages of experimenting with the more stable solid-state batteries, which are yet to take off globally too.