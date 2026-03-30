<p>New Delhi: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has commenced gas production from its Daman Upside Development Project in the Arabian Sea, strengthening India's domestic energy supply amid global disruptions.</p>.<p>In a regulatory filing, the firm said the project, located about 180 kms north-west of Mumbai and about 80 kms south of Pipavav, Gujarat, "achieved a significant milestone on March 29 by monetisation through flowing gas from Platform B-12-24P".</p>.<p>"This platform has been successfully commissioned and gas sent to Hazira Plant," it said, adding that the project was executed in less than two years from the date of award.</p>.<p>The project aims to produce 21.5 billion cubic meters of gas, utilising 4 new wellhead platforms (including B-12-24P) and 140 km of pipelines to send gas to the Hazira plant.</p>.19 vessels with energy cargo for India stranded in Strait of Hormuz.<p>It is expected to reach a peak production of around 5 million standard cubic meters per day.</p>.<p>ONGC, however, did not give current flow rates.</p>.<p>"This (commissioning) has been achieved through strong project execution, innovative use of the drill-deck and strong performance by drilling and production teams. This milestone marks the commencement of gas monetisation from the DUDP (Daman Upside Development Project)," it said.</p>.<p>"Production from all wells will be ramped up in a phased manner." </p>