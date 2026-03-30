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ONGC begins gas production from $1-bn Daman project

'This platform has been successfully commissioned and gas sent to Hazira Plant,' it said, adding that the project was executed in less than two years from the date of award.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 15:47 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 15:47 IST
Business NewsONGCgas

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