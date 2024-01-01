ONGC seeks partners to cut gas flaring, zero methane emission by 2030

"India's share in cumulative global green-house-gas (GHG) emissions has been only 4 per cent, and current emission is 7 per cent, despite its population share of 16-17 per cent," he said.

"As a responsible corporate citizen of the world, we are fully aware of our obligation towards the mother planet, which is shared by developing and developed world alike. Accordingly, our nation is chasing a paradigm shift in energy consumption, with a focus on cleaner, greener, and sustainable alternatives."

With increasing energy demand, the commitment to decarbonisation is stronger than ever.