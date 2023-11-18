OpenAI Interim CEO urges focus, stresses Microsoft support

The software giant had only a few minutes advanced notice about Altman’s firing, said a person familiar with the matter.

Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella tried to ease any concerns Altman’s departure could hurt his company’s long-term AI plans. Microsoft Friday ended a three-day conference in which it unveiled a new AI chip that OpenAI said it is testing, as well as various new programs and updates, many of them based on the startup’s technology.