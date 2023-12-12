OpenAI to meet developers in Bengaluru to discuss risk mitigation

Speaking on the importance of forming governance models for the technology, she said: “We have learnt how important it is to develop governance models for AI. We must develop an international body to ensure that the most powerful technology is safe and the benefits of it are equally distributed,” she added.



Makanju also complimented India’s tech talent pool and growing number of innovative businesses, which make the country a formidable force in the global ecosystem, as per the executive.



The company’s focus on discussing AI’s disruptive capabilities and the need for risk mitigation comes on the heels of a corporate governance fiasco last month that saw the ouster of chief executive Sam Altman stemming from concerns he raised on the large-scale commercialisation of OpenAI tools. While the executive was later reinstated, thanks to a Microsoft backed coup, it has brought the company under the radar of global regulators who want to put guardrails on the technology.



While some European countries have introduced preliminary regulations, a global consensus declaration document is expected to be drafted at the end of the GPAI summit in Delhi this year, after which a global framework is slated to be introduced later.