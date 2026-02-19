Menu
OpenAI to open offices in Bengaluru and Mumbai later this year

This announcement comes days after Anthropic opened its office in Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 14:50 IST
Published 19 February 2026, 14:50 IST
