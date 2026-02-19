OpenAI to open offices in Bengaluru and Mumbai later this year

<p>Bengaluru: After Anthropic, AI research company OpenAI to open its offices in Bengaluru and Mumbai later this year. The company already has its presence in New Delhi.</p> <p>This announcement comes days after Anthropic opened its office in Bengaluru. "India is already leading the way in AI adoption, and with its homegrown tech talent, optimism about what AI can do for the country, and strong government support, it is well placed to help shape its future and how democratic AI is adopted at scale, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said.</p>.Sam Altman says he's concerned about concentration of AI power, calls for 'democratisation'.<p>At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 here, the company launched OpenAI for India, an initiative with leading Indian partners to expand access to AI.</p> <p>"Through OpenAI for India, we’re working together to build the infrastructure, skills, and local partnerships needed to build AI with India, for India, and in India," Almtan said.</p> <p>On Thursday, The Tata Group, Tata Consultancy Services and OpenAI announced a multi-dimensional strategic partnership that will drive AI-powered innovation across enterprise, consumer, and social sectors. With this, several thousand Tata Group employees will get access to Enterprise ChatGPT, accelerating innovation and productivity. TCS will also leverage OpenAI’s Codex to boost software engineering outcomes.</p> <p>Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said, “This deep collaboration between OpenAI and the Tata Group marks a major milestone in India’s vision to become a global leader in AI. Together we will skill India’s youth and empower them to succeed in the AI era.”</p>.'Awkward': Sam Altman refuses to hold Anthropic CEO's hand at India AI Impact Summit; video goes viral.<p>JioHotstar too announced its partnership with OpenAI. It launches ChatGPT-branded Conversational Streaming in India. Using OpenAI APIs, the voice and text interface will allow users to explore the country's largest streaming library through natural language conversations in multiple languages.</p> <p>Earlier, speaking at the Summit, Altman said India is well positioned to lead in AI, not just to build it, but to shape it, and decide what our future is going to look like. "It is important to move quickly," he said, adding India has made its mission to put AI to work for more people in more parts of the country.</p><p>India's leadership in sovereign AI, building on infrastructure, SLMs and much more has been great to watch, he said. India is now home to more than 100 million weekly ChatGPT users, from students and teachers to developers and entrepreneurs.</p><p>The OpenAI CEO also said that India is the fastest growing market for Codex, its coding agent that works to help people develop software faster and better.</p> <p>He said that democratisation of AI is the only fair and safe path forward. "Democratisation of AI is the best way to ensure that humanity flourishes," Altman said, adding that the world urgently needs AI regulation.</p> <p>The OpenAI CEO said that there would be some disruption in jobs due to AI. "Technology always disrupts jobs, we always find new and better things to do," he said.</p>