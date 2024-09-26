OpenAI's technology chief Mira Murati quits as company eyes for-profit model

It was unclear whether the executives' departure could affect the ongoing fundraise. Some fundraising documents contain a "material adverse change" clause which allows investors to withdraw from a deal if the company encounters anything that could have a significant negative impact.

Murati is still working at OpenAI while she negotiates her exit from the company, according to a source close to Murati. She has been part of the ChatGPT maker for 6-1/2 years, and briefly served as CEO in November when the board temporarily Altman.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Murati joined OpenAI as the "VP of Applied AI and Partnerships" in December 2020 and was promoted to CTO in May 2022. Prior to OpenAI, she worked at virtual and augmented reality startup Leap Motion and at Tesla.

As CTO, Murati frequently appeared alongside Altman as the public face of the ChatGPT maker. When OpenAI launched its GPT-4o model in May, capable of having realistic voice conversation, Murati led the presentation.

"I'm stepping away because I want to create the time and space to do my own exploration," Murati wrote a post on X.