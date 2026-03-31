<p>Oracle has begun global layoffs, including employees from India. On Tuesday, many employees started receiving notifications and several affected employees across various teams took to Reddit, TheLayoff.com and Blind to share their experiences.</p><p>According to reports, Oracle will lay off at least 30,000 employees of the total 1,62,000 people.</p>.Oracle names insiders Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia as co-CEOs, Safra Catz steps aside.<p>"Got word that multiple people in sales and support have been impacted from an Oracle Communications GBU perspective. No word on consulting yet but more to come throughout the quarter unfortunately," an anonymous user posted on TheLayoff.com.</p><p>Many employees in India have also received layoff notifications. The company employs about 28,000 people in India.</p><p>DH sent an email to Oracle regarding layoffs, but the company declined to comment.</p><p>Oracle has reportedly mentioned in its layoff notification to employees that after signing their termination paperwork, they will be eligible to receive a severance package subject to the terms and conditions of the severance plan.</p><p>Another user on Reddit posted, "Bloodbath happened today in India. Everyone who got laid off got a mail around 6 am without a 1-1 call with HR or managers."</p><p> A user on Reddit shared email from Oracle that read, "Owing to certain organizational changes that are taking place in the company and after careful consideration of our current business needs, a decision has been taken to streamline the operations and as a result unfortunately the position you currently hold has become redundant"</p><p>We want to assure you that this decision has been taken after thoughtful deliberation and has become inevitable in light of the need to restructure the business, the email added. Last month, reports suggested that Oracle will be firing 20,000 to 30,000 employees to fund massive investments in AI data centres and cloud infrastructure.</p><p>Recently, e-commerce giant Amazon announced that it would cut 16,000 roles globally. This is the second round of layoffs the company announced following its 14,000 job reduction in October last year.</p><p>According to Layoffs.fyi, which tracks tech layoffs, in 2026 alone, 71 tech companies have laid off 40,482 tech employees.</p>