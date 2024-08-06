OYO parent Oravel Stays plans to open 25 premium hotels under 'SUNDAY' brand this fiscal

New Delhi: Travel tech platform OYO's parent Oravel Stays on Tuesday said it plans to expand its premium portfolio with the opening of 25 new hotels under the 'SUNDAY' brand this financial year.

SUNDAY Hotels is a joint venture between the Softbank Group and Oravel Stays, the parent company of OYO.

The company is planning to launch 25 premium SUNDAY Hotels across key travel destinations such as Gurgaon, Manesar and Corbett, Oravel Stays said.