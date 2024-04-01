P2P car leasing is becoming an business investment avenue: Zoomcar

We set out our guidance a couple of months ago. This year, we are targeting a revenue of anywhere between $17-20 million. In terms of growth, that is anywhere between 70-100% growth over last year. Along with this, we're also targeting an annualised adjusted EBITDA of anywhere between $2-4 million in the last quarter of the year. If you just look at these two numbers, you will see that there is good growth in the top line. And we're also targeting a positive annualised adjusted EBITDA in Q4.