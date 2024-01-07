Panasonic eyes double-digit growth in India this fiscal, plans to make country export hub

When asked about the revenue, Sharma told PTI: "We had Rs 10,500 crore last year (FY23) and this year (FY24), again, we are looking at driving a double-digit growth on that base."

According to Sharma, Panasonic in India is taking a "very strategic and structured approach" to be able to align its "activities and intention, one with the capabilities which exist of a 100-year-old company (Panasonic Corporation) and second the opportunity which exists in the country".