Paramount and Skydance agree to merger, ending Redstone era

Paramount Global’s board of directors on Sunday approved a deal to merge with Skydance Media, opening a new chapter for one of Hollywood's oldest studios.

The agreement could be finalised as soon as Sunday night.

The deal marks the end of an era for the Redstone family, whose late patriarch, Sumner Redstone, transformed the family's chain of drive-in movie theaters into a media empire that included Paramount Pictures, the CBS broadcast network and cable television networks Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and MTV.

The merger would combine Paramount, home of such classic films as Chinatown, The Godfather and Breakfast at Tiffany's, with its financial partner on several major recent films, including Top Gun: Maverick, Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning and Star Trek Into Darkness.

The deal would elevate David Ellison, the 41-year-old tech scion who founded Skydance, as Hollywood's newest power broker. He stands to inherit a media company that has a mountain of challenges, as it navigates an entertainment business upended by the streaming video revolution.

Paramount has shed nearly $17 billion in value since late 2019, as its traditional television business has eroded faster than its Paramount+ streaming service could turn a profit.

There has been tension in the executive suites. Its chief executive, Bob Bakish, was ousted in April after clashing with the company's controlling shareholder, Shari Redstone, over the Skydance deal.