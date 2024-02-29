Park proceeds from rights issue in an escrow account: NCLT to Byju’s

The National Company Law Tribunal’s Bengaluru bench has directed Byju’s to keep funds raised from its ongoing rights issue untouched in a separate escrow account till a plea filed by a group of four investors is disposed of.

The order was made public by the NCLT on Wednesday, after hearing a petition a day earlier. It was filed by investors Prosus, General Atlantic, Sofina, and Peak XV alleging oppression and mismanagement by the edtech company.