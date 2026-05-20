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Parle Industries stocks hit upper circuit after Modi-Meloni's 'Melody' moment in Italy

Dalal Street often reacts sharply to viral events, celebrity mentions or sudden public attention of listed companies.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 07:59 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 07:59 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsPM ModiGiorgia MelonicompaniesTrendingParle

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