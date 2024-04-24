Patanjali 'misleading' ads row: Bigger public apology appears in papers with names of Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna

After repeated hearings in the matter, a bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice A Amanullah on Tuesday sought clarification from Ramdev's advocate Mukul Rohatgi over the visibility of the public apology in papers.

Rohatgi informed the apex court that the public apology in question was published at the cost of Rs 10 lakh in 67 dailies to which the SC bench ruled: "Please cut out the ads and then supply it to us. Do not enlarge them and supply it to us. We want to see the actual size. This is our direction... we want to see that when you issue an ad, it does not mean we have to see it by a microscope."