Patanjali 'misleading' ads row: Bigger public apology appears in papers with names of Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna

A day after the top court of the country raised issues regarding the size of the apology that team Ramdev claimed to have published in 67 newspapers— national and regional papers on Wednesday carried yet another public apology by Yoga Guru Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna for non compliance of Supreme Court's order in the misleading ads case against Patanjali Ayurved Limited.
Patanjali's apology as it appeared on print
Credit: X/@mr_mayank
After repeated hearings in the matter, a bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice A Amanullah on Tuesday sought clarification from Ramdev's advocate Mukul Rohatgi over the visibility of the public apology in papers.
Rohatgi informed the apex court that the public apology in question was published at the cost of Rs 10 lakh in 67 dailies to which the SC bench ruled: "Please cut out the ads and then supply it to us. Do not enlarge them and supply it to us. We want to see the actual size. This is our direction... we want to see that when you issue an ad, it does not mean we have to see it by a microscope."
Apparently, the public apology posted in papers on Tuesday by Ramdev as instructed by the Supreme Court, did not include the former's name neither did it have the name of Balkrishna. Making detailed observations in the matter, the SC bench also asked in the Tuesday's hearing: "Has the apology been published prominently? Same font and size as your earlier advertisements?"
We earnestly apologize for the mistake made in publishing our advertisements and it is our whole- hearted commitment that such errors will not be repeated. We undertake to abide by directions and instructions of the Hon'ble Court with due care and utmost sincerity. We undertake to uphold the majesty of the court and comply with applicable laws and directions of the Hon'ble Court of law/relevant authorities.Patanjali Ayurved Limited
The advertisement carrying the public apology on Wednesday appeared bigger in text and size. Titled "Unconditional Public Apology"— the ad reads: "In wake of ongoing matter before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India (Writ Petition C. No. 645/2022), we in our individual capacity as well as on behalf of the Company, unconditionally apologise for the non-compliance or disobedience of directions/ orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India."
The revised ad also carries the name of Ramdev along with Patanjali Ayurved Limited printed under the apology along with the name of Acharya Balkrishna. "We unconditionally extend the apology for holding meeting/press conference dated 22.11.2023. We earnestly apologize for the mistake made in publishing our advertisements and it is our whole- hearted commitment that such errors will not be repeated. We undertake to abide by directions and instructions of the Hon'ble Court with due care and utmost sincerity. We undertake to uphold the majesty of the court and comply with applicable laws and directions of the Hon'ble Court of law/relevant authorities. Sincerely, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Acharya Balkrishna, Swami Ramdev, Haridwar, Uttarakhand," the public apology note further read.
The top court on Tuesday scheduled April 30 as the date for the next hearing while instructing Ramdev and his advocate to keep the papers having the revised public apology ads handy when the matter will be heard.