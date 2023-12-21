Paytm billionaire bets on young wealth to hit profit sooner

By Sankalp Phartiyal

Paytm plans to revamp its online wealth management services and hire more than 15,000 contract salespeople to get more merchants on its network, aiming to hit profitability sooner than targeted.

Billionaire founder-CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma is overhauling its suite of money management products to better tap growing wealth among younger users, who’re warmer to the idea of investing online. At the same time, it’s orchestrating a campaign to boost its salesforce to 50,000-plus people next fiscal year to try and sign up more merchants across smaller Indian cities and towns.

The twin initiatives mark an ambitious effort to turn around Paytm, officially called One 97 Communications Ltd., once hailed as a new-economy symbol of India’s startup scene. The company has fallen roughly 70 per cent since a $2.5 billion (~Rs 2081 crore) 2021 IPO as investors fret about persistent losses, while rivals such as Walmart Inc.’s PhonePE and regulatory curbs threaten to sap growth.

Now, Sharma says the wealth and merchants push, coupled with cost savings from AI automation, could help Paytm generate an operating profit in under a year. That would be faster than previous internal projections or analysts’ estimates, the CEO said without elaborating.

“We have learned and we will amplify our ability to serve India, its small merchants and businesses,” he told Bloomberg News in his company’s chrome-and-glass headquarters on the outskirts of New Delhi. “We should be crossing about 50 million merchant-base signed up on the Paytm platform in the year,” he said from offices overlooking condominiums on one side and a large construction site on the other.