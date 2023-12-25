Paytm confirms reduction in workforce to cut costs

"We will be able to save 10-15 per cent in employee costs as Artificial Intelligence (AI) has delivered more than we expected it to," the spokesperson said.

Paytm is overhauling its operations in an attempt to achieve its first net profit since listing in November 2021.

During its fiscal year to end-March 2023, Paytm had an average of 32,798 directly employed staff and 1,589 contracted employees worldwide, across its various units, its annual report showed.