Paytm discontinues inter-company agreements with Paytm Payments Bank

Paytm approved the discontinuation of various inter-company agreements with its payments bank unit, the company said on Friday, reported news agency Reuters.

With recent upheavals, restaurant Shares of One97 Communications Ltd, the owner of the Paytm brand, fell 5 per cent to hit a lower circuit limit in the late morning trade on Wednesday.

Paytm founder and chief executive officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma has quit his position as the chairman of its embattled subsidiary Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), the company informed in an exchange filing on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the deadline for Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) to stop facilitating deposits, credit transactions and top ups of customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) and other financial instruments to March 15. Earlier the deadline was set for February 29. The extension has been allowed in view of Paytm Bank’s large consumer base, a bulk of which is made up of merchants, who “may require a little more time to make alternative arrangements,” according to a statement from the central bank.

The Central Bank had given the directive citing "persistent non-compliance".

(With PTI, DHNS inputs)