Paytm fastags: How to deactivate and buy a new one

Indian Highways Management Company Ltd (IHMCL), has advised users to buy fastags from the authorised fastag list which includes 32 banks along with the road toll authority.

As per 'One Vehicle, One Fastag' initiative, fastag can only be linked to one vehicle. Users cannot get Know Your Customer (KYC) process done for a new fastag unless the old one is deactivated.

RBIs FAQs on PPBL mentions the same. After closing their PPBL accounts, users will have to get a new fastag from a different bank.