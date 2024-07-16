Paytm gets warning from SEBI for old transactions with banking unit

Bengaluru: Paytm received an administrative warning from India's markets regulator for certain transactions with its banking unit in the fiscal year 2021-22, the fintech firm said in an exchange filing.

The Securities and Exchange board of India (SEBI), in the latter dated July 15, said some transactions between Paytm and the now wound-down Paytm Payments Bank were conducted without approval from the company's audit committee or its shareholders.

The administrative warning was related to two transactions with an unapproved amount of Rs 324 crore and Rs 36 crore each.

SEBI said the violations were viewed "very seriously" and directed Paytm to place the letter before its board for corrective measures and submit a report on action taken within 10 days after that.