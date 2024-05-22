Paytm reports wider Q4 loss on banking unit wind down

Bengaluru: Indian digital payments firm Paytm posted a wider loss in the fiscal fourth quarter on Wednesday, hurt by weakness in its payments and financial services business after the central bank shut down its banking unit.
The company's consolidated net loss was at Rs 550 crore as it took an impairment of Rs 227 crore towards scaling down the business of Paytm Payments Bank.
Paytm had reported a loss of Rs 168 crore a year ago in the March-quarter.
Meanwhile, its consolidated revenue from operations fell to Rs 2267 crore ($272.3 million) for the January-March quarter from Rs 2335 crore a year earlier.
The Reserve Bank of India had ordered Paytm Payments Bank, an associate of Paytm, to stop accepting fresh deposits in its accounts or digital wallets from March, raising concerns about revenue from the company's main payments business.
Published 22 May 2024, 04:35 IST