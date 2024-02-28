Paytm shares fall 5%; hit lower circuit limit

New Delhi: Shares of One97 Communications Ltd, the owner of the Paytm brand, fell 5 per cent to hit a lower circuit limit in the late morning trade on Wednesday.

The stock declined 4.99 per cent to Rs 406.15 -- its lower circuit limit -- on the BSE.

It fell 4.99 per cent to hit the lower circuit limit of Rs 406.20 on the NSE.

Shares of One97 Communications had hit upper circuit limits on Tuesday, Monday, and Friday.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma has stepped down as part-time non-executive chairman of Paytm Payments Bank Limited and the board of the bank has been reconstituted, a filing said on Monday, adding that PPBL will commence the process of appointing a new chairman.