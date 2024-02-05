Paytm shares fall for 3rd day, hit lower circuit limit

New Delhi: Shares of One97 Communications Ltd, which owns Paytm brand, fell by another 10 per cent to hit its lower circuit limit, as investors continued to dump the stock following the RBI's crackdown.

The stock tanked 10 per cent to Rs 438.35 - its lowest trading permissible limit for the day - on the BSE.

It plummeted 9.99 per cent to hit its lower circuit limit of Rs 438.50 on the NSE.

In three days, the stock has tumbled over 42 per cent, wiping out Rs 20,471.25 crore, from its market valuation.