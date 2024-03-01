Paytm shares jump 5% after firm discontinue inter-company pacts with PPBL

New Delhi: Shares of One97 Communications Ltd, which owns and operates Paytm, on Friday jumped 5 per cent after the company said the board has approved the discontinuation of inter-company pacts with Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) to reduce dependencies.

The stock climbed 4.39 per cent to Rs 423 on the BSE after falling in the past three trading days.

At the NSE, it jumped 4.99 per cent to Rs 423.45.