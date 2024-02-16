Paytm shares rebound after three days of steep decline; gain 5%

New Delhi: Shares of Paytm rose 5 per cent on Friday, rebounding after three days of fall amid the company coming under the regulatory scanner for various violations related to its payments bank business.

The shares of One97 Communications -- the parent company of Paytm -- also hit their upper circuit limit on the BSE and the NSE.

Stocks of the crisis-hit fintech company jumped 5 per cent each to settle at Rs 341.50 and Rs 341.30 apiece on the BSE and the NSE even though it started on a weak note in early trade.

In terms of volume trade, 1.91 crore equity shares were traded on the NSE, while 22.25 lakh shares were traded on the BSE during the day.