Paytm stock turns positive after three-day rout

Bengaluru: Paytm shares rose on Tuesday, reversing a three-day rout triggered by a regulatory order to halt business at its banking unit that had cost shareholders around Rs 20,758 crore.

The stock had hit a record low early in the session after Reuters reported India's federal anti-fraud agency was investigating if platforms run by the company have been involved in violations of foreign exchange rules.

The stock fell as much as 9.9 per cent to a record low of 395 rupees on the National Stock Exchange before reversing course to last trade up 4.3 per cent at 457 rupees.