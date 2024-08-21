Home
Paytm to sell entertainment ticketing business to Zomato for Rs 2,048 crore

Entertainment ticketing business, including movies, sports, and events, will be available on the Paytm app during a transition period of up to 12 months, it said.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 August 2024, 15:45 IST

New Delhi: One 97 Communications Limited, which owns the Paytm brand, on Wednesday said it will sell entertainment ticketing business to Zomato for Rs 2,048 crore.

"One 97 Communications Limited (OCL)...today announced, that it has entered into definitive agreements for the sale of its entertainment ticketing business that includes movies, sports and events (live performances) ticketing to Zomato Limited," it said.

The deal, valued at Rs 2,048 crore, underscores the value Paytm has created through its entertainment ticketing business, bringing choice and convenience to millions of Indians with its services and scale, the company said.

Published 21 August 2024, 15:45 IST
