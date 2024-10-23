Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Paytm's shares jump on nod for signing new digital payment users

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) granted its approval following a request by the company in August, Paytm said on Tuesday.
Reuters
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 06:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 06:02 IST
Business NewsPaytm

Follow us on :

Follow Us