PepsiCo India reports profit of Rs 217.26 crore in April-December 2023

On the results, a PepsiCo India Spokesperson said: "In this 9-month period compared to the earlier 12-month period, PepsiCo India delivered resilient topline performance amid a challenging external environment." "Demand for our brands remained robust backed by strong marketing campaigns, marketplace execution, and consistent focus on end-to-end productivity. We remain committed to our growth in India and continue to invest behind our brands and marketplace infrastructure to build scale while maintaining margins in what will remain a high-demand market for many years.” For financial year 2022-23, which was of 12 months, PepsiCo India's revenue from operations was at Rs 8,203.19 crore and its total profit was at Rs 267.43 crore. Total income was Rs 8,302.34 crore.