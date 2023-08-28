PepsiCo joins ONDC to expand reach

ONDC MD & CEO T Koshy said: 'As ONDC Network aims to create a transparent e-commerce ecosystem creating equal opportunities for all, we are happy to see PepsiCo India on board. PepsiCo India can now reach a wider customer base, while offering expanded choices for buyers on the network.' ONDC is an initiative of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry to help small retailers expand their business and reduce the dominance of e-commerce giants. It aims to build an open, interoperable network on which buyers and sellers can transact without needing to be present on the same platform.