PepsiCo to invest Rs 778 crore in Assam to open first food manufacturing plant

PepsiCo India President Ahmed ElSheikh said: 'In alignment with the government of India's Self-Reliant India vision (Atmanirbhar vision), our investment in the greenfield facility in Assam stands as a significant milestone in our pursuit of this goal. Through the creation of employment opportunities and by empowering the farming community, our aim is to support the government's drive for self-sufficiency in potato production.' A Bhumi Pujan ceremony was organised by PepsiCo India. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with key senior dignitaries from the state government attended the function, said a statement.