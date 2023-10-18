PhonePe revenue grows 77% to Rs 2,914 crore in FY23

PhonePe India Pvt Ltd -- which houses the payments business -- posted a widening of operating loss (EBITDA) before ESOP cost to Rs 1,755 crore during the reported fiscal from Rs 1,612 crore.

"Our rapid top-line growth and investments in new opportunities are accompanied by our Payments business moving towards positive EBITDA (before ESOP costs)...on an adjusted basis (excluding ESOP expenses), it stood at Rs 159 crore in FY23 versus a loss of Rs 455 crore in FY22, thus marking a significant milestone for our payments business," PhonePe said.